Delhi Polls: AAP announces list of 70 candidates

With the issuance of Notification upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, the process for filing nomination papers has begun. Candidates can file their nominations till the 21st of this month. Scrutiny will take place the next day. The last date for the withdrawal of papers is 24th January.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on the 8th of next month and counting of votes will take place on the 11th of February.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the names of candidates for all 70 seats on Tuesday evening. Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi Assembly seat while his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj Assembly seat.

Important Announcement :



Aam Aadmi Party declares all 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi election.



We congratulate all the candidates and wish them all the best to establish high levels of trust and integrity within their constituency.#AAPKeCandidates pic.twitter.com/mbby8Z2GCR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 14, 2020

A total of five nominations were filed on Tuesday in three Assembly constituencies of Delhi on the first day of the filing of the nomination process.