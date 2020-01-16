Delhi Polls: BJP CEC meets to discuss party candidates

To decide the party candidates for Delhi elections next month, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of BJP met in New Delhi at the party headquarters on Thursday evening. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders including BJP working president JP Nadda.

In pictures: BJP CEC meeting in presence of PM Shri @narendramodi, BJP National President Shri @AmitShah and BJP National Working President Shri @JPNadda at 6A, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hPRZRwKTBz — BJP (@BJP4India) January 16, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal has already declared its candidates for 70-member Delhi assembly and Congress is expected to announce its candidates in the next few days.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for the last 20 years. It is also facing a tough challenge from the ruling AAP in the upcoming elections.

The process of nominations began on Tuesday and will end on January 21. Polling will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.