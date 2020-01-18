Delhi polls: Congress’s 1st list of candidates out

Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The elections will take place on February 8, while the counting will be held on February 11.

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who quit CM Arvind Kejriwal’s party to re-join the Congress last year, will contest from Chandni Chowk. Alka Lamba was with Congress for 20 years before she joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and won the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat two years later. On the other hand, former Delhi minister Ashok Walia has been fielded from Krishna Nagar and Arvinder Singh Lovely will fight from Gandhi Nagar.

It may be mentioned here that in the 2015 polls the AAP emerged with 54.3 percent of the vote share. The BJP was second with 32.3 percent and the Congress trailed with a poor 9.7 percent.