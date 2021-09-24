Prez Kovind Undergoes Cataract Surgery In Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind successfully underwent cataract surgery of his second eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) in Delhi on Friday.

The first eye was operated last month.

“The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital. His first eye was also successfully operated on August 19, 2021, at the Army Hospital,” informed an official statement issued today by the President’s Secretariat.

It may be mentioned that the President also underwent cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS in Delhi on March 30 this year.