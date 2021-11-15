Delhi Ready to Impose Total Lockdown to Control Air Pollution

The Delhi Government is ready to impose a complete lockdown in the national capital to control air pollution, it said the Supreme Court on Monday. It also stated that such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states.

The Arvind-Kejriwal-led government in an affidavit said, “GNCTD is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi’s compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime.”

The Delhi government, listing the steps taken so far, said no physical classes would be held in schools this week and the government officials would work from home, and private offices have also been advised to allow work-from-home for their employees.

The affidavit further said that all construction and demolition activities will be closed with immediate effect till November 17.

The Supreme Court had called the situation very serious on November 13 saying that the government should consider a two-day lockodwn to protect citizens and inform the court on Monday about emergency steps to improve air quality.

“We have been forced to wear masks at home also, the situation is very serious,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had said while hearing a plea filed by a student over the worsening air quality.

Subsequently, the Delhi government had announced the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions, except those where exams are being conducted, for a week from Monday, reported Zee News.

This is noteworthy that the air quality in Delhi, often ranked the world’s most polluted capital, has declined due to crop stubble burning, emissions from transport, coal-fired plants outside the city and other industry, as well as open garbage burning and dust.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Monday, with the AQI being recorded at 342. The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am.

