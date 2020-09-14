Delhi Reopens Gyms, Yoga Institutes

All gymnasiums and yoga institutes in the national capital will reportedly reopen from today. However, safety protocols issued by the Centre have to be strictly followed in both places.

An order issued by the Delhi government says that “”Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect.”

Both the establishments will have to adhere to the protocols mandated by the Central government including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing hands.

The order also allowed the weekly markets to function till September 30.

These relaxations come even as Delhi posts more than 4000 fresh COVID cases for the fifth day in a row.

Earlier, the government had allowed the extensive metro rail network to resume services. Bars have also reopened on a trial basis this month in Delhi.