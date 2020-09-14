Top StoriesHealthNational

Delhi Reopens Gyms, Yoga Institutes

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
41

All gymnasiums and yoga institutes in the national capital will reportedly reopen from today. However, safety protocols issued by the Centre have to be strictly followed in both places.

An order issued by the Delhi government says that “”Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect.”

Both the establishments will have to adhere to the protocols mandated by the Central government including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing hands.

Related News

“COVID-19 Made in Wuhan Lab” – Chinese…

Baksa: Doctor Couple Badly Assaulted By ex-Armyman

Monsoon Session of Parliament Begins Today

News [email protected]

The order also allowed the weekly markets to function till September 30.

These relaxations come even as Delhi posts more than 4000 fresh COVID cases for the fifth day in a row.  

Earlier, the government had allowed the extensive metro rail network to resume services. Bars have also reopened on a trial basis this month in Delhi.

You might also like
Regional

Aminul Islam sent to 14 days judicial custody

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar wins Bigg Boss 12

Regional

Differently-abled people in Assam boycott International Day of Persons with…

Regional

Hima honoured with sand sculpture in Dhekiajuli

World

World’s longest sea-crossing bridge inaugurated

Regional

Nat’l Youth Fest: Gold for Cotton in overall literary category

Comments
Loading...