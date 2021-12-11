Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Delhi Reports 2nd Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Delhi reported second case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Saturday. The first case of the new variant was confirmed on last Sunday by the health minister.

Genome sequencing of sample taken from a traveller who had arrived in Delhi from Zimbabwe this week had the Omicron variant. According to the patient’s travel history, he had travelled to South Africa recently.

The patient has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in the national capital, where a separate ward has been set up for Omicron patients.

An official statement said that genome sequencing of 27 foreign travellers admitted to LNJP hospital has been done so far, of which 25 samples were negative, while Omicron has been found in the samples of two people.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in India has risen to 33.

