NationalTop Stories

Delhi Reports First Death Due To Dengue

By Pratidin Bureau

Delhi reported its first death due to dengue this year, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) sources informed several news outlet.

According to the data published by SDMC, a total of 723 cases of dengue have been recorded so far in 2021.

In October, the national capital saw a total of 382 new dengue cases, 29 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya.

Related News

Afghan National Arrested In Biswanath

Assam: Hojai College Student Electrocuted

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Rising Fuel Prices

Kerala Floods: Death Toll Rises To 27, More Rain Predicted

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. DENV-2 is associated with more severe diseases.

Dengue infections are caused by four closely related viruses named DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. These four viruses are called serotypes because each has different interactions with the antibodies in the human blood serum.

The four DENV serotypes mean that it is possible to be infected four times. Dengue season begins post-monsoon and stays till the onset of winter.

You might also like
National

Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted to AIIMS Post COVID Complications

National

Mumbai Court Extends Judicial Remand of Rhea Chakraborty

National

COVID-19: India Crosses 1Lakh Tally

Top Stories

PM-Kisan Scheme: ₹299.5 Cr Released For Assam Farmers

Top Stories

PM Modi “Leaked Info” On Balakot Strikes To Arnab: Rahul

National

India’s COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate dipped to 2.28%