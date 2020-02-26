Delhi Riot: Agitating Students Detained on Tuesday Night Released

Several protestors, including students and alumni of Jamia Milia Islamia who were detained at the Civil Lines police station late on Tuesday night, were released on Wednesday morning. The protestors were detained yesterday night for gheraoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence seeking action against those responsible for violence in the national capital killing at least 18 and 190 injured. The protestors also sought restoration of peace in the city.

The call to gherao the CM’s residence was given by Jamia Co-ordination Committee (JCC) and Alumni Association of Jamia Milia Islamia. Water cannons were also used to disperse the protestors at around 3.30 am.

The JCC in a statement said that the water cannons were fired upon the protesting students and they were also beaten up. The JCC on Wednesday morning said that all detained protestors were released and were being taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for treatment.

Protestors gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence and raised slogans demanding action against those responsible for violence in Delhi. The protestors appealed Kejriwal to take action against the violence and asked the chief minister to personally visit affected areas with local MLAs and organize peace marches to de-escalate tensions.

The Chief Minister has also been asked by the agitating people to inform citizens about steps taken by the Delhi Government and allow all rescue operations to reach hospitals from the affected areas.