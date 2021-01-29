NationalTop Stories

Delhi Riots: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Devangana Kalita

By Pratidin Bureau
The Karkardooma court in Delhi has rejected the bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita on Friday booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a Northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat in his order said that the allegations against Kalita prima facie seem to be true.

The activist was arrested in the case for allegedly being a part of a premeditated conspiracy behind the riots.

Communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

