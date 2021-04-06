Delhi: S Jaishankar, Russian FM Hold Delegation-Level Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held delegation-level talks in Delhi.

Lavrov arrived in India yesterday (Monday) and is on a two-day visit.

“A longstanding and time-tested partner! EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Lavrov’s visit paves way for a unique opportunity to discuss international aspects of bilateral ties between India and Russia, review preparations for the next annual summit and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy said both the ministers are expected to exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda including interaction in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS as well as RIC (Russia India China).

Lavrov is scheduled to have a two-day visit to Pakistan today (April 6-7).