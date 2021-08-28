Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen in Phases from September 1

Delhi Schools for classes IX-XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes will reopen in phases from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The decision of reopening of Delhi Schools was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which includes Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul.

Sisodia said students will require the permission of their parents or guardians to attend physical classes. Those who are not comfortable with attending physical classes will have the option to continue with the online mode. “We won’t force any children to come to school. It’s completely up to the parents whether they want to send their children to school or attend online classes,” Sisodia said.

“Social distancing will have to be ensured. No child will be forced to attend school and no child will be marked absent for skipping physical classes. Classes will take place in blended mode — both online and physical,” said Sisodia. He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon.

After the DDMA meeting, a senior official who attended the deliberations said Classes VI-VIII will resume from September 8. However, Sisodia said the decision on allowing students below Class IX will be taken after assessing the first phase of reopening.

“In view of decreasing Covid cases, schools are being slowly reopened in Delhi with complete precautions, so that the learning loss for students can be reduced. We have to bring life back on track and take care of studies as well as health of students,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Universities said they are keen on reopening but will need some time. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said the executive council will meet on August 31, followed by internal meetings where a decision will be taken.

JNU Rector Chintamani Mahapatra said the university will open soon in a phased manner. IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said a reopening schedule was being prepared.

While physical classes were suspended in Delhi’s schools on March 12 last year, senior classes had reopened briefly in January-March this year. However, all educational institutes went back to online mode in April, amid the second wave of Covid-19 cases across the country.

