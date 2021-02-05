Delhi: Schools Reopen for Classes 9 & 11 from Today

Schools in Delhi reopened for class 9 and 11 students from Friday, February 5, 2021. The announcement regarding the reopening of the schools was made by Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. The reopening of the schools for the students from class 9 and 11 falls under the second phase of the reopening of the schools in the capital.

The government had earlier resumed classes for the students from class 10 and 12 on January 18, 2021, in order to prepare the students for the upcoming board examinations scheduled for May 2021. The education minister while making the announcement also added that the government will be resuming classes for the colleges offering degree and diploma courses.

The schools reopening are required to follow the COVID-19 protocols when the students return and also ensure that the students and staff members maintain social distancing rules inside the school campus and also wear face masks at all times.

The schools and colleges are also required to provide sanitizers for the students and the students attending physical classes will be required to get a written consent from the parents to attend classes.

The Deputy CM has also announced that the attendance for the students will not be mandatory. While speaking at the press conference the education minister added that the students will not be called at once and only the students with prior permission from the parents will be allowed. The minister further added that although it will not be possible to compensate for the loss caused by the pandemic, the classes are resumed to help the students prepare for the practical and internal assessments.