NationalTop Stories

Delhi: Several Trapped after Burning Factory Collapses

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Outlook India
29

Several people including firefighters are trapped under the debris of a factory in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi after it caught fire and the structure collapsed following an explosion, officials said.

Thirty-five fire engines are at the site. The firefighters were working to rescue people stuck in the burning building when the explosion happened and brought down the structure.

A call has been received by the fire department for help at 4:30 am, officials said, adding they initially sent seven fire engines to the factory.

Rescue operations are on.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

NRC: Headmaster held for providing fake certificate

Regional

CM Sonowal’s convoy meets with accident, one injured

Regional

Sonowal Inaugurates re-constructed ‘Assam House’ in New Delhi

Regional

Mizo students ‘Pushed back 500 people to Assam’

Sports

Pavard’s stunner against Argentina voted FIFA WC 2018 Goal of the Tournament, becomes…

Regional

251 sedition cases registered in Sonowal regime

Comments
Loading...