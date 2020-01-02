Delhi: Several Trapped after Burning Factory Collapses

Several people including firefighters are trapped under the debris of a factory in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi after it caught fire and the structure collapsed following an explosion, officials said.



Thirty-five fire engines are at the site. The firefighters were working to rescue people stuck in the burning building when the explosion happened and brought down the structure.



A call has been received by the fire department for help at 4:30 am, officials said, adding they initially sent seven fire engines to the factory.

Rescue operations are on.