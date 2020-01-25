Delhi: SRCC students cancel discussion on CAA

Delhi University’s Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) today canceled a scheduled panel discussion on ‘Why the North-east (is) Protesting’ against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) barely an hour before it was to take place.

Reportedly, the university came under pressure from the students’ body, backed by the RSS’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the college’s recently formed North East Cell of students, “In an emergency meeting held (with some student representatives from the Cell) mere hours before the event, the administration and the principal informed us that the event is cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.”

“We were told that they received information about the possibility of violence on campus if the event was to take place. We were also told that there was no balance in our panel and all our speakers had the ‘same bent of mind’.