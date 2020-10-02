Delhi Startups Launch Covid Protection Lotion, Antiviral T-Shirts

Two startups – E-Tex and Clensta, have together launched antiviral T-shirts and a Covid-19 protection lotion at affordable prices in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday.

The products are part of an antiviral kit and were unveiled by institute Director V Ramgopal Rao. The kit consists of a novel Clensta protection lotion, hand sanitizer, E-Tex Kawach Antiviral T-shirt and Kawach Mask.

According to officials, the antiviral fabric designed by startup – E-TEX, has been designed using advanced technology which reduces the likelihood and speed of contaminations and transmissions by destroying micro-organisms on contact.

The antimicrobial property of the garment remains effective even after 30 washes at mild condition. The finishing is done on cellulosic fibres, which is safe for human contact and on the environment.

Experts from Chemicals and Textile department of IIT, Delhi have backed the antiviral kit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing for an all-time-high demand of multi-functional anti-viral and microbial apparels. Developing cost-effective bio-clothing with antiviral and antimicrobial functionalities through local resources and resilient manufacturing can deactivate the viral threats, can efficiently stop or slow the spread of the virus. “Further, this will boost the local economy for textile and garment sectors,” said Bipin Kumar, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi.

Kumar added that the Covid-19 Protection Lotion launched by the startup ‘Clensta’ offers 99.9 percent virus protection with antiviral and antiseptic properties for up to 24 hours.