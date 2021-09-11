Delhi Streets Waterlogged After Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall on Saturday, bringing the temperature down in the city. Several parts of the city witnessed water-logging after constant rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the morning and afternoon.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said in its 7:55 am bulletin.

In its early morning tweet, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the capital city during the next 12 hours.

“Light to moderate rainfall (up to 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours,” IMD tweeted.

The weather office had issued an ‘orange alert’ in the national capital for today.

This is the first time since 2010 that monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark, the highest rainfall in the national capital in 11 years.

ALSO READ: 5 Killed in Road Accident at Baihata