Delhi: Sub-Inspector Kills Woman Colleague

A woman police officer was allegedly shot dead in north-west Delhi by another cop.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 9:30 pm when sub-inspector Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was walking home from the metro station in the Rohini area. She was returning home from work when her batchmate from the police academy allegedly shot at her three times.

Ms. Ahlawat was shot in the head and died on the spot, the police said. The police further added that Deepanshu Rathi, who is also from the 2018 batch, allegedly committed suicide in Haryana’s Sonipat after killing Ms. Ahlawat.

Police personnel reached the location and took her body for autopsy. CCTV footage from the locality was taken to identify the shooter.

“Three cartridges have been found from the spot. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing” senior police officer SD Mishra said.