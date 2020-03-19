Delhi: Suspected Covid-19 Patient Commits Suicide

A man suspected to be tested with coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a building of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday. The man jumped off from the building soon after he was admitted to the facility by airport authorities.

According to hospital sources, the man was brought by the airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect and was immediately put in the isolation ward.

In a statement by the police, it said that the Nodal officer informed them that a 35-year-old man who was brought from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport was a suspected coronavirus patient. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday at around 9 pm. Soon after he was admitted, he committed suicide by jumping off the Super Speciality Block building of the hospital.

It was found during the investigation that the man was from Punjab and he was staying in Sydney for the past one year. He travelled to Delhi on an Air India flight.