Delhi To Provide Free COVID Vaccine For All Above 18 Years

In a welcome move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the government will provide free vaccination against COVID-19 to all above 18 years of age in the city.

A total of 1.34 crore doses has been approved, he added.

Kejriwal said vaccine should have one price and appealed to both Centre and manufacturers to reduce the prices, saying it was time to help humanity and not to earn profit.

“One manufacturer has said that he will provide vaccine to the states at Rs 400 and another has said he will do so at Rs 600. Both have said they will provide the vaccine to the Centre at the rate of Rs 150. I believe there should be one price of the vaccine,” he said.

Further, Kejriwal also emphasised on COVID-19 reports and loss of life below the age group of 18 years and said that a proper vaccination plan should be made for them.

Citing example of England, who succeeded in flat-lining the wave of infections through large-scale vaccination, he said that if everyone is administered the vaccine then COVID-19 will become just an ordinary disease.