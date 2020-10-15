Delhi Traffic Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 meters after he tried to stop the vehicle for violating traffic rules on a busy road in New Delhi. Footage from CCTV shows the cop holding on to the car before falling on the road, his legs nearly missing the wheels of the hatchback driven by the offender as other vehicles drove past him.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported in south Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area.

In the video from CCTV camera, Constable Mahipal Singh is seen standing next to the hatchback, which was stopped for using a fancy numberplate; he jumps on to the car the minute the driver tries to flee.

The police personnel do not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag on the busy stretch near Cantonment area; he is later seen falling on the road after being driven for approximately 400 metres.

The car driver was arrested after one kilometre chase. The accused was identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south west Delhi.

Police has arrested Shubham on charges of obstructing, hurting and wrongful driving.