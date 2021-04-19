Delhi Under 6-Days Lockdown amid Surge in COVID Cases

The Delhi government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state for six days amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. This was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a press conference.

The decision was announced after the chief minister held a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the worsening COVID-19 situation in the city. The 6-day lockdown will come into effect from 10 pm today and will stay in place till 5 am of April 26 (next Monday). Essential services will be permitted during the period.

Addressing the press conference, the chief minister said that the number of available beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in the national capital is reducing at a fast rate and there is an acute shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients. Kejriwal said, “If we do not take tough measures to curb the growing number of cases, Delhi’s health care system would collapse.”

He further urged migrant workers to not leave the city. He said,” I request you to not leave the national capital. The lockdown is only for a short period of 6 days. Don’t go… We’ll ensure that you don’t face problems.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also took to twitter to announce the shortage of oxygen in the state capital. He wrote, “Delhi facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Delhi needs much more than the normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DELHI.”