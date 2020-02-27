NationalTop Stories

Delhi Violence: Court allows Centre 4 weeks to reply on PIL

By Pratidin Bureau
0

A bench of Delhi High court on Thursday granted four weeks to the Centre to provide an action taken report on provocative hate speeches, in the wake of the new citizenship law.

The court also directed the police department to file their replies to the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for allegedly making hate speeches.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that as the Centre is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi, it be made a party in the matter, which was allowed by the court.

He informed the bench that 48 FIRs have been lodged in relation to the violence and said there were no judicial intervention till normalcy is restored in the national capital.

Mehta said the FIRs have been lodged in relation to arson, looting and the deaths in the communal violence.

The death toll in the communal violence reached 34 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured.

