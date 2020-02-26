Delhi riot; 18 dead, Doval given task to control Delhi

Death: 18

Injured: 150

Curfew: North East Situation

This morning: No fresh violence

School : Closed, CBSE exam postponed

Metro : Open

The national capital nervously holding on as two of days communal violence and rioting left18 people dead and more than 150 injured besides the ing of a police officer dead.

As per sources in the government, NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. The NSA will be briefing the Prime Minister and the Cabinet on the present situation in Delhi. NSA Doval had last night visited Jaffrabad, Seelampur and other affected parts of northeast Delhi to review the situation.

Midnight National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited the violence-torn areas while the Delhi High Court in a midnight session ordered police to remove the stranded people while Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today to take stock of the situation.



The hearing by a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar. The court was hearing an urgent petition seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The court will take up the case again at 2:15 pm today