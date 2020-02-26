Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 20, CM Asks HM To Deploy Army

The death toll in the violence of Northeast Delhi has risen to 20. According to Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, five more people were brought to the dead to the hospital on Wednesday morning. More than 250 people were injured as per reports.

The clashes that started at the weekend turned deadly on Monday after two groups protesting for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed with each other. The Centre and Delhi Administration sprung into action and a series of meetings were held to find a solution to end the violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired three review meetings in 24 hours and directed the Delhi Police to take quick action and also asked to deploy more police force in the area.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Amit Shah to call the army to instill confidence in people on Wednesday. Kejriwal said the police, despite all its efforts, had been unable to control the situation.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Kejriwal said, ““Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately.”

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik visited the office of North-east DCP Ved Prakash Surya in Seelampur for a meeting late on Tuesday night. Doval, accompanied by Patnaik and other senior officials visited Maujpur, Jafarabad, Gokulpuri and Bhajanpura to conduct a first-hand review of the situation.