Delhi violence: Police seals AAP Councillor’s factory

The Delhi Police on Thursday sealed a factory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi’s Khajoori Khaas area for his alleged involvement in the killing the Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had accused Tahir Hussain of killing the IB officer. Mishra He also alleged that Hussain was in constant touch with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, family members of the IB officer had also alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma. Ankit’s father Ravinder Kumar had stated that his son was attacked while returning from his duty.

As many as 38 people including a police head constable have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi.