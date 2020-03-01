Delhi Violence: Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi police deployed heavy security in the city’s Shaheen Bagh area, and also imposed Section 144, which does not allow assembly of four or more people, in the area, in the aftermath of communal violence in the national capital’s northeast region on Sunday.

Though lawyers appointed by the Supreme Court last week had met anti-CAA protestors to resolve the impasse, a fringe group Hindu Sena on Saturday called for a protest march to end the ongoing sit-in. After the police urged, Hindu Sena on the same day called off its protest march.

More than 10 companies, or 1,000 personnel, of troops, have been deployed in Shaheen Bagh. Today, the police issued a directive stating, “People are informed that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings.”

In addition, paramilitary troops have also been deployed in the area to prevent any violent clashes.

The clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups broke out last Sunday in northeast Delhi, claiming 45 lives and injuring more than 300.