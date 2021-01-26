Delhi: Violent Farmers’ Protest at DDU Marg, One Dies

A person died after a tractor overturned at DDU Marg in Delhi during the violent protest by farmers on Tuesday amid the Republic Day celebration.

The farmers’ protest took a violent turn after protestors broke police barricades at border areas and also clashed with the police in several parts of Delhi.

Several police officers have been injured and the police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to contain the situation, reported India Today.

According to reports, a few Delhi Police officers have been injured during the clash with protesting farmers at Delhi’s ITO.

Police have resorted to lathicharge to control the situation and dispel the crowd.

All roads leading to Central Delhi from East and North East Delhi have been blocked by the police due to the violence. No traffic is being allowed.

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city, before the time allotted by the Delhi Police for their tractor parade.

According to a police official, tear gas has been used to disperse groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point as they tried to hold a march on the Outer Ring Road much ahead of the allotted time.

Numerous tractors bearing flags assembled at the border points of the national capital with men and women dancing on drum beats as locals gathered on both sides of the road showering flower petals them.