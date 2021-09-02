Delhi Wakes up To Heavy Rain, Roads Waterlogged

Delhi on Thursday woke up to heavy rainfall once again a day after the national capital received record rainfall affecting traffic movement and daily life of the people.

The weather department has predicted more rain for the national capital on Thursday morning thanks to a current cloud patch, which is moving northwards and will cross the Delhi region in the morning. The heavy rain is very likely to stop in the morning hours itself.

Several roads across New Delhi remained waterlogged even on Thursday morning. Visuals from the Ring Road area in the city showed the heavy rainfall leading to water stagnation in the busy region, causing traffic snarls, reported India Today.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assured that the heavy rainfall over the city will subside around 10 am on Thursday.

The adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR were also met with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The IMD said Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Indirapuram in NCR and Modinagar, Baghpat, Khekra in Uttar Pradesh will see thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain on Thursday.

Other areas in Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Hissar, Gannaur in Haryana and Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh would also receive similar heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.

