Delhi weather going haywire

Severe cold conditions will continue in Delhi till December 28, along with dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours, weather experts said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday night was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and the weather bureau said it was 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Thursday.

Since 1993, Delhi has had a cold spell only in four years—1997, 1998, 2003, and 2014.

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave.

The weather office said the cold day to severe cold day conditions will continue in the city till December 28, along with dense to very dense fog in night and morning hours.