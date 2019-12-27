National

Delhi weather going haywire

By Pratidin Bureau
55

Severe cold conditions will continue in Delhi till December 28, along with dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours, weather experts said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday night was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and the weather bureau said it was 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Thursday.

Since 1993, Delhi has had a cold spell only in four years—1997, 1998, 2003, and 2014.

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave.

The weather office said the cold day to severe cold day conditions will continue in the city till December 28, along with dense to very dense fog in night and morning hours.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

CAB Fallout: AASU, Others Intensify Protest

World

Mass shooting claims 11 lives in US

Top Stories

Cattle smuggled afloat to Bangladesh

Regional

Husband Kills Wife in Lanka

National

cVigil App to check model code violations

Regional

Ranjit Dass Lays Foundation Stone of Braja Sadan

Comments
Loading...