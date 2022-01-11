Delhi Won’t Go for Total Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government won’t impose total lockdown across the city as rate at which COVID-19 infection was spreading has slowed down.

Kejriwal while addressing the reporters at Delhi said, “Don’t worry, we will not impose lockdown. At the DDMA meet we requested Central govt officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions, they assured us on the same.”

Earlier in the day, he addressed a press conference and said that Covid-19 cases are on rise in Delhi as well as the rest of the country but it has been observed that the rate at which infection was spreading earlier has slowed down which is good news. “I hope that this trend will continue and soon Covid-19 positivity rate will fall further,” he added. He also announced that his government will organize special Yoga/Pranayam classes for patients in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the DDMA in a fresh guidelines issued today ordered all private offices to allow work from home. The guidelines also said that the restaurants and bars will be completely closed.

