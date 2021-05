Assam writer Arupa Kalita Patangia’s son Rajarshi Kalita succumbed to COVID-19 in Delhi on Wednesday evening. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Delhi and last his breathe yesterday leaving behind his wife and a son. He was 41.

Rajarshi Kalita served as a Professor at Shyam Lal College under Delhi University.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the capital recorded 20,960 new cases on Wednesday from 79,491 tests conducted in 24 hours.