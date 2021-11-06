NationalTop Stories

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’

By Pratidin Bureau

Delhi saw no significant improvement in the quality of air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the nation’s capital remained in the ”severe” category on Saturday.

The AQI of Delhi (overall) stood at 437, according to SAFAR, wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448.

Meanwhile, the pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), namely Noida and Gurugram, was also worrisome. Noida reported AQI in the ”hazardous” category at 523, while the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of the ”severe” category at 469, stated a report.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi”s AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the ”very poor” category as the “surface winds are becoming stronger”, dispersing air pollutants.

The agency said, “Strong northwesterly winds enhance transport of emissions from stubble burning. The share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 is 41 percent.”

The effective fire count was reported to be 5159 by SAFAR.

