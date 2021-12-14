Delhi’s Air Quality To Remain “Very Poor” For Next 2 Days

Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday stood at 346 at 7 am as per Central Pollution Control Board’s hourly Air Quality Index (AQI). On Monday, the average 24-hour Air Quality Index or AQI was 307.

Delhi will likely see a foggy sky on Tuesday with minimum temperatures dropping to 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum reaching 23 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Monday was 22 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 7 degrees Celsius.

Notably, an AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre on Tuesday said, “The AQI today indicates “very poor” air quality. For the next two days, winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height (~ 1.0 – 1.5 km) are likely to keep air quality within the lower end of “very poor”.

It added, “From 16th onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but still remain within the “poor” or the lower end of the “very poor” category”.

