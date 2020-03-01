Delimitation process yet to start: Himanta

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the President has given his assent to the delimitation proposal. However, the process is yet to start and there is no notification.

Till now, the government hasn’t started the process for delimitation of constituencies, Sarma said.

On the questions of whether the government has any plans to introduce ILP in the state, Sarma categorically said that since Assam is the gateway to Northeast, there is no chance of ILP in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday jointly performed Bhumi Pujan to mark the start of construction work of the six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati, of which the foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The total cost of the project is estimated at 1,925 crore.

The bridge will connect Guwahati and North Guwahati. The length of the bridge will be 1600 metre with six-lane carriageway. The bridge, once it is built, will reduce travel time from south bank to north bank Brahmaputra from 90 minutes to mere 15 minutes.