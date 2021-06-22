NationalTop Stories

Delta Plus Is a Variant OF Concern: Centre

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The Central Government on Tuesday termed the Delta plus variant as a ‘variant of concern’ just hours after Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and chairman, National Empowered Group on Vaccination V.K. Paul said it was only a ‘variant of interest (VoI)’.

As per reports, variant of concern (VoC) carries the highest threat perception of a coronavirus variant, which is characterised by increased infectivity, transmissibility or resistance to vaccines and treatment, whereas a VoI is a degree lower.

As of June 14, the World Health Organisation had classified the variant ‘delta’ (B.1.617.2) as well as offshoots — AY.1 and AY.2 — as VoC.

Related News

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Arunachal

2,869 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate Stands At…

Guwahati: Assam Police Seizes Huge Amount of Drugs, 26 Lakh…

NE Will Emerge As Role Model In COVID Management: Union…

According to reports, there are only four international VoC (alpha, beta, gamma and delta) with the off-shoots, AY.1 and AY.2 classified as off-shoots of Delta so far.

In a press statement, the Ministry first referred to it as a ‘variant of concern’ then issued a correction calling it a ‘variant of interest’ and then again reverted to calling it a ‘variant of concern’.

A scientist connected with the consortium, INSACOG, (Indian SarsCov2 Genomic Consortia) told media sources that on condition of anonymity that AY.1 was “always” a variant of concern but was wrongly classified by the Health Ministry as a VoI.

The Health Ministry wrote to States on Tuesday to take up immediate containment measures, enhanced testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where the Delta Plus variant is found and ensure that “adequate samples” of positive persons be promptly sent to designated laboratories of INSACOG so that the clinical epidemiological correlations could be made.

Also Read: 21 Cases Of COVID Delta Plus Variant Found In Maharashtra
You might also like
Assam

Assam: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Dips to 1.51%

Top Stories

S Jaishankar To Visit Guwahati Today

Assam

BJP worker shot dead in Cachar

Assam

Beyond 100% : Why don’t toppers always succeed?

Assam

Diphu Treasury Officer Arrested

Assam

Assam Rifles Seized huge amount of Contraband

Comments
Loading...