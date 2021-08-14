Delta Plus Variant- How Dangerous It Is, Is Third Wave Imminent?

India has classified a new variant of COVID-19, Delta Plus- first detected in Europe as a ‘variant of concern’ but it’s too early to identify whether it poses a significant threat. The health ministry of India says that studies showed that the Delta Plus variant spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus.

The variant has also pose a threat to the country after Maharashtra reported five deaths from the variant with 66 active cases being reported so far.

The health ministry says the Delta plus variant, first found in India in April, has been detected in around 40 samples from six districts in three states – Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. At least 16 of these samples were found in Maharashtra, one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic.

Delta plus has also been found in nine other countries – USA, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, Russia and China – compared to the original highly contagious Delta strain, which has now spread to 80 countries.

Delta Plus Variant Concern

The delta variant has been found after the second wave of covid-19, while the second wave was not completely over yet. Due to whatever changes have come in the form of coronavirus, it is because of this that the Delta variant has been made, which is also spreading rapidly.

The delta variant is spreading very fast, its cases have also been seen in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra. Let us tell you that the main part of coronavirus is spike protein, due to which it spreads infection by going to our body.

People are worried as among the cases that are being reported in Maharashtra, many are fully vaccinated.

Delta Plus Variant Symptoms

Many symptoms of delta variant have been seen, about which we will provide you complete information and you should know about its symptoms, because if you have complete information then you will be able to easily find out whether you have delta variant or No. In this variant, you may find symptoms like dry cough, tiredness, or fever in general. Severe symptoms of this variant may include shortness of breath, shortness of breath, or abdominal pain.

There are many other symptoms of the delta variant, such as skin rash, change in the color of the toes, sore throat, shortness of breath, as well as loss of smell, diarrhea, headache, or runny nose, etc. Common symptoms of the delta variant are considered.

If you see any of these symptoms, then go ahead and get your vaccination done as soon as possible and take medicines as per the advice of the doctors. Hope you understand the seriousness of this delta variant and get yourself treated at the earliest if you notice any symptoms.

Delta Plus Variant Cause

Due to the Delta variant, there has been a lot of stir among the people and everyone is very upset with this new variant of covid-19. The only reason for the spread of this virus is an infection because this virus is spread selectively or close to each other and goes into our body through respiration etc. and because of its main part spike protein, it is spreading rapidly very much in our body. So far, no clear information has been received about where this virus came from and how it originated. If we go out of the house and meet people or touch any object which may contain the virus, then we can also suffer from this virus.

How Can We Prevent Delta Plus Variant

To avoid the Delta virus, you have to take care of some special things, about which we will provide you complete information. Please read the points given below carefully, which are as follows:-

Do not go out of the house without essential work.

Maintain a distance of 6 feet while meeting people.

Use a sanitizer when meeting anyone.

Sanitize and disinfect things or items used in the house.

Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds several times a day.

If you have to go out of the house for some important work, then use a double mask.

Use only after washing and disinfecting any item taken from outside.

The most important thing is to get the vaccination done as soon as possible to avoid this.

Delta Plus Variant Treatment

B.1.617.2 mainly doctors use antibiotics for the treatment, but no clear information has been received about it. The only way to prevent this is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. So far, a lot of vaccines have been issued for covid-19 all over the world and a large number of people have already got this vaccine and a large number of people are getting this vaccine every day. It has been said that no treatment is working against this variant and it is not completely eradicated even by the vaccine, but the chances of getting sick from it through vaccination are very less.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till August 31