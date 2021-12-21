Demow: 3 Suspects Held For Having Links To ULFA

Three people suspected of having links to the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) were arrested by an Army team on Tuesday in Demow in Assam’s Sibasagar district.

The three suspects were arrested on National Highway (NH) 37 in Rajmai and brought to the Demow Police Station for further questioning.

Notably, a Tata Indigo car, three mobile phones, and some incriminating documents have been recovered from their possession by the police.

Interrogation is on to establish whether they had links to militant outfit ULFA as all evidence point towards.

