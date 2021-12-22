Demow: Primary School Teacher Hangs Himself Over Not Being Able To Use RIIMS App

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Demow Teacher Suicide

The headmaster of a primary school in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar district died by suicide over not being able to use a government-prescribed mobile application.

The state government had issued an order earlier making it mandatory for teaching staff to install and use the RIIMS App. The artificial intelligence (AI) based application helps to monitor the attendance of teachers along with maintaining student’s and teacher’s databases.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Kali Prasad Chetia of Lakhimipathar Primary School in Demow. He reportedly ended his life by hanging in one of the school’s classrooms.

Related News

Assam: Cattle Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Electric Pole…

Guwahati: 7,200 Capsules Of Narcotic Tablets Seized In Major…

6,317 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally At…

Guwahati: 70 Year Old Man Found Dead In Bedroom

He had complained of not being able to handle the RIIMS app prescribed by the state’s education department.

Notably, the government order had stated that failure to install the application would result in salaries being withheld. This may have pushed Chetia to take the extreme step.

ALSO READ: Assam: Cattle Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Electric Pole In Kaliabor

You might also like
Assam

HS Results : Assam students shine against Odds

Assam

Bogibeel Bridge Set For Inauguration

Health

Arunachal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3,412

Top Stories

Karbi Nat Assembly Prez succumbs to COVID-19

Top Stories

Arnab’s Bail Plea Hearing Deferred, To Be Continued Tomorrow

Assam

“What are the contributions of RSS in Assam?”- AJYCP