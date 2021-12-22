Demow: Primary School Teacher Hangs Himself Over Not Being Able To Use RIIMS App

The headmaster of a primary school in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar district died by suicide over not being able to use a government-prescribed mobile application.

The state government had issued an order earlier making it mandatory for teaching staff to install and use the RIIMS App. The artificial intelligence (AI) based application helps to monitor the attendance of teachers along with maintaining student’s and teacher’s databases.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Kali Prasad Chetia of Lakhimipathar Primary School in Demow. He reportedly ended his life by hanging in one of the school’s classrooms.

He had complained of not being able to handle the RIIMS app prescribed by the state’s education department.

Notably, the government order had stated that failure to install the application would result in salaries being withheld. This may have pushed Chetia to take the extreme step.

