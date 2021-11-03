Dengue Outbreak: 9 States & UTs Have High Caseloads

By Pratidin Bureau on November 3, 2021

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday, these states, UTs include Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had directed the health ministry officials to extend help to all the States, UTs having high caseloads.

Dengue
