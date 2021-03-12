Denied Ticket, Congress Leader Gautam Dhanowar Quits Party

Just days ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Congress leader Gautam Dhanowar on Thursday quit the party after being denied a ticket for Digboi constituency. He tendered his resignation to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora through a letter.

“I have no question regarding the MLA ticket of Digboi LAC. But I felt pain when the party hierarchy even did not bother to seek my opinion as to include me in any discussion for making winning strategies in Digboi LAC, though I held a portfolio in APCC,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Continuous meetings were being held in Guwahati Rajiv Bhawan, regarding Digboi seat, but I was neither informed nor asked to attend the meeting by Hapjan BCC,” he added.

The Digboi LAC was instead given to MLA Suren Phukan for the second consecutive term. Meanwhile, his brother Manoj Dhanowar received the ticket for the Lahowal seat.

Notabely, Gautam Dhanowar is the son of former Congress minister and eight-term Digboi MLA Rameswar Dhanowar.

Digboi LAC was earlier dominated by Congress and the BJP for the first time won the seat in 2016 Assam Assembly elections.

