As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to dense fog has been observed on Sunday in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Taking to Twitter, the national weather forecasting agency tweeted that the as of Sunday morning (5.30 hours) the visibility in Tezpur, Agartala and Dibrugarh was 50 metres each, while, Guwahati experienced visibility at 200 metres.

Due to the dense fog, airports, highways and railway routes may be affected, IMD said.