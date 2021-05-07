Dergaon: AP Training Institute Premises Declared Containment Zone

By Pratidin Bureau
The Golaghat district administration has declared Assam Police Training Institute in Dergaon as Containment Zone after more than 50 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, as many as 50 personnel who went for training from different parts of the state have been infected with the virus out of which one trainee ASI (UB) Bogi Ram Bodo succumbed to the disease on May 5 at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

However, the other trainees who have been infected with the virus are under treatment at the training center itself by keeping them in isolation.

Following the detection of the virus in the training institute, the district administration has declared the institute as a containment zone for 14 days. Any entry and exit of unauthorized persons or individuals shall be restricted.

