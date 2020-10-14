Top StoriesRegional

Dergaon: Female Cop Allegedly Raped At Training

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a trainee female police officer was allegedly raped by a high level officer in Dergaon’s police training center.

According to sources, the incident came to light after her husband informed the media about the crime saying that CDI Inspection officer Bachchan Singh has allegedly raped her wife during a training session.

The victim, who has not been named, is a trainee female police officer of the 1st Assam Forest Battalion.

A case has been registered against Bachchan Singh at Dergaon police station for the alleged rape.

