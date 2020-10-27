Dergaon: Miscreants Attack Cops, 4 Injured

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

At least four policemen of Sumoni police station of Dergaon were attacked by unidentified miscreants on Monday night.

Moreover, a police vehicle was smashed to pieces.

The assistant sub inspector Niren Sonowal has been seriously injured in the attack while the condition of constable Basant Das is critical.

Related News

Assam COVID: 403 New Cases Detected, 2443 Cured

Assam: COVID Claims Six More Deaths

ISRO-NASA Satellite To Be Launched by 2022

Guwahati: Intoxicating Tablets Seized, One Held

The other injured included constable Bipul Bora and Manoj Gogoi.

It has been reported that there has been an attempt to hide the incident by the police and no action has been taken in connection to this incident.

You might also like
National

CRPF Jawan Killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist Encounter

Regional

IAF Personnel Drowns in Kakosang Waterfall

Regional

Myanmar to open gates for India on August 08

Regional

8 Rohingyas detained at Silchar

Regional

Baghjan: Locals Stage Protest Against Assam Minister

Sports

India to begin T-20 series against Windies today

Comments
Loading...