Dergaon: Miscreants Attack Cops, 4 Injured

At least four policemen of Sumoni police station of Dergaon were attacked by unidentified miscreants on Monday night.

Moreover, a police vehicle was smashed to pieces.

The assistant sub inspector Niren Sonowal has been seriously injured in the attack while the condition of constable Basant Das is critical.

The other injured included constable Bipul Bora and Manoj Gogoi.

It has been reported that there has been an attempt to hide the incident by the police and no action has been taken in connection to this incident.