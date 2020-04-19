Despite Crisis, Assam Govt Trying to Release Salary for May

The Assam state government is trying to release the salary for the month of May despite having a financial crisis during the lockdown period for the coronavirus pandemic.

State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to announce that despite the financial crisis, the government is trying to release the salary and the basic needs of the poor and to provide medicines in the hospital. He also said that people should be prepared for tough days ahead at least for a few months.

In his tweet, he wrote, “We have no fund in our coffer. Trying our best to release salary for May, basic needs of poor and medicines in hospital. We need to prepare for tough days ahead at least for few months.”

However, the salary for the month of April was released on April 9-10 last.

Meanwhile, the state is preparing and working on a detailed plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam has 34 cases of COVID-19 out of which 12 cured patients have been released as of now and more patients will be released after April 20, said Himanta.