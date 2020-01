A massive fire has broken out near the Samagam Road at Hatigaon of Guwahati on Sunday.

It has been suspected that the fire had blazed out due to a short circuit and due to the fire, the house had completely gutted down to ashes.

It may be stated that fortunately, the residents of the house managed to escape from the scene. However, the fire trending vehicles had reached the scene and turn the fire under control.