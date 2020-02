In a devastating fire that broke out at Rawnamukh area in Gohpur on Sunday afternoon, three houses were completely gutted into ashes.









It has been suspected that the fire had blazed out due to a short circuit. It may be stated that fortunately, the residents of the houses managed to escape from the scene.

Two fire tenders had reached the scene and turned the fire under control. Properties worth more than ten lakhs had been destroying in the fire incident.