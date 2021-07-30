Devastating Fire Takes Place in Tinsukia

A massive and devastating fire reportedly took place in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.

According to sources, the fire took place at the residence campus of a business man of Tinsukia named Kishore Jain.

The fire was so huge that it spread to a nearby hardware shop called T- Mech, close to the residence of Kishore Jain on Friday.

Sources also said that properties worth crores of rupees has been burnt down to ashes due to the devastating fire at the residence of Mr. Jain at the dawn of Friday morning.

It has been suspected that the fire took place due to short circuit.

No casualities reported so far. Meanwhile the fire brigade workers are trying to douse the fire.

