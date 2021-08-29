Devastating Landslide In Arunachal Blocks Communication With 5 Districts

Devastating landslide in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday night has blocked transportation and communication to 5 disctricts. Hundreds of vehicles and loaded trucks had to wait in the nation highways due to blockage from landslide.

Along with three places of NH 515, Siang District’s Panging, Boleng and Tuting have been affected from the devastating landslide.

It needs to be mentioned that even though the PWD department have allowed communication from one side of the national highway, due to ongoing construction, the road is not yet safe for travelling.

Earlier it was reported how the Siang river has been flowing above danger level in Arunachal Pradesh since quite a few days now.

Incessant rains for the past several days have resulted in the Siang River, including its tributaries like Siyom, Simang, Yamne and Siku flowing above the danger level mark, stated a local report.

Cautioning the people living in downstream areas not to venture in the river for fishing and driftwood collection, this has forced the East Siang district administration to issue an alert.

As per the local report, erosion of banks of the river has also been reported from areas like Jarku and 21 Mile in Pasighat and Sigar, Old Borguli, New Borguli, Seram and Namsing villages under Mebo Sub-Division.